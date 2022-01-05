Petrol, Diesel Price: Petrol Price Today Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady for close to 34 days in a row across the metro cities on Wednesday, January 5, as fuel rates have been left untouched by the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). In the national capital, fuel prices are relatively cheaper than other metros because the state government had reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol alone from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent on December 1, 2021. With this, petrol prices in the city were slashed by about Rs 8 per litre. Since then, the precious fuel is retailing at Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel prices have remained unaltered at Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital.
According to a price notification by OMCs, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, while diesel rates stand at Rs 94.14 per litre. Fuel rates are still highest among the metro cities in Mumbai.
In Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were static at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively. Similarly, petrol can be bought at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 89.79 for a litre of diesel.
In the international market, benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 per barrel, its highest since November 2021, as OPEC and its allies (OPEC +) agreed to stick with its planned output for February, The Hindu reported. Brent Crude futures settled up $1.02, or 1.3 percent, at $80 a barrel, similarly, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 91 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $76.99, according to the report.
>Check out the petrol and diesel rates in your city:
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
