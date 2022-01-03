Petrol, Diesel Price: Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Many Cities; Check Fuel Rate Here

The new year has begun, but there is no change in the domestic fuel prices, as the prices of petrol and diesel in the country kept unchanged across cities on Monday, January 3. It is worth noting that this is the first time since November 3, 2021 that the prices of both key fuels have remained unchanged after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Union government to bring down retail pump prices from record highs. State-owned- oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices of auto fuels in the country and the rates have remained stagnant ever since. The November revision made petrol cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10 a litre, however, in many states including Bihar, Rajasthan, petrol still remains beyond Rs 100 per litre mark.

Following this, the Delhi state government also reduced the VAT on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent on December 1,the revision led to a cut of Rs 8 per litre in the city, while price of diesel has also remained unchanged in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre. The rate remained the same on Monday.

According to a price notification by OMCs, except Delhi, petrol is still running above Rs 100 in all the metros. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol can be bought at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel costs Rs 91.43 for one litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of the precious auto fuel is priced at Rs 104.67. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 101.56 per litre.

Motorists in Bhopal have to shell out Rs 107.23 and Rs 90.87 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices in the international market which rose around 50 percent last year, continued trending up on Monday, as the market kicked off 2022 on a positive note. Although concerns over demand waned due to rapidly spreading Omicorn COVID variant resulted in limited gains, Reuters reported. Brent crude added 67 cents, or 0.86 percent, to $78.45 a barrel, as of 0102 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 77 cents, or 1.02 percent, to $75.98 a barrel.

>Check out the petrol and diesel rates in your city:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

