Petrol, Diesel Price Remain Record High in India after Recent Hike. Check Latest Fuel Rates

No increase in fuel prices was reported by oil companies today, October 13. The petrol and diesel prices have already crossed the Rs 100 mark in various cities. The continuous hike has burdened the budgets of the Indian households.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 104.44 while diesel costs Rs 93.17 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai is Rs 110.41 and Rs 101.03 per litre. A litre of petrol in Kolkata is retailed at Rs 105.09 while diesel is sold at Rs 96.28 per litre. At the same time, in Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.79 per litre and 97.59 per litre respectively. Petrol is being sold at the record highest price in Bhopal. A litre of petrol in the city costs Rs. 113, while the diesel is retailed at Rs 102.29 per litre.

The rate of Brent crude oil in the international market affects the fuel prices in the country and across the globe. Currently, the rate of crude oil is $83.23 (Rs. 6,273.88) per barrel.

>Check out the fuel rates in your city:

According to the website of the IndianOil, you have to write RSP along with your city code and send the SMS to 9224992249. Each city is allotted a different code, which you can check from the IOCL website.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in a couple of metro and Tier II cities:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 110.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.03 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 104.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.17 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.59 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 105.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.28 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 113 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.29 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.66 per litre

>Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 108.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.89 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 100.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.79 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.61 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 101.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.63 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.19 per litre

