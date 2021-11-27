Petrol, Diesel Price Stable for Over Three Weeks. Check Fuel Rates in Your City

In order to give relief to consumers, who were battered by record-high fuel prices, the government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs. 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 10 per litre, on November 3.

Fuel prices remained stagnant on November 27, for the 23rd day in a row, according to a price notification issued by the state-owned fuel retailers. Earlier this month, the central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down retail rates from record highs. In the national capital Delhi, one litre petrol continues to retail for Rs 103.97 while diesel is also unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In order to give relief to consumers, who were battered by record-high fuel prices, the central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 per litre. The cut in excise duty took the petrol rates on November 4 in the national capital to Rs 103.97 a litre, and diesel to Rs 86.67 per litre. As there has been no hike in fuel prices since then, the retail rates continue to remain the same.

In Mumbai too, the petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre. A litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 94.14 per litre in the city. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country, where petrol touched the Rs 100 per litre mark.

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata were also stagnant on November 27 at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. A litre of petrol and diesel in Chennai is also being sold at unchanged price for the last several weeks. Petrol costs Rs 101.40 a litre, while diesel is Rs 91.43 per litre in the Tamil Nadu capital.

>Check out the petrol and diesel rates in your city:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

After reducing the excise duty, the central government had also urged states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give further relief to consumers.

Following suit, around 27 states and union territories have cut VAT to give added reprieve to consumers. The states/UTs that extended this additional VAT benefit are Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

