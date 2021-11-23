Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Static for Nearly 3 Weeks after Tax Cut. Check Fuel Rates

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The prices of auto fuels petrol and diesel remained constant on Tuesday, November 23. This was the 20th straight day that petrol price remained unchanged in India following the excise duty cut announced by the central government in the beginning of the month. Petrol price was reduced by Rs 5 and diesel price was slashed by Rs 10 from the Day of Diwali, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move in order to bring respite to the common man. Taking cue from him, several states joined in to reduce petrol and diesel prices by cutting Value Added Taxes on them.

At first, apart from Odisha, it was mostly the BJP or NDA-ruled states who rushed to cut down the VAT on petrol and diesel. Chhattisgarh was the latest state to cut down fuel taxes. The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to reduce Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, nearly three weeks after the Centre cut excise duties on the two fuels. With the reduction in VAT, the price of petrol will come down by 70 paise and that of diesel by Rs 1.36 in the state, a government official said. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence, he said. The move will cause a loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer, the official said.

With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Tuesday. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Sunday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on the day.

A litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67 on the day. The Delhi government has not announced any VAT cut. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

