Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

The Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have left the rates of petrol and diesel unchanged for another day on September 5, Monday, as well. No revisions have been recorded in the fuel rates in the country for over three months. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 22, announced an excise duty cut on fuel prices which led the petrol prices to be altered by Rs. 8 per litre and the diesel price came down by Rs. 6 per litre.
The fuel prices, in states, vary depending upon factors such as local taxation (Value Added Tax or VAT) by the state government or the freight charges. Based on this, the rates were last changed in a few regions of Uttar Pradesh on September 1. In Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida), petrol and diesel prices now stand at Rs. 96.60 per litre and Rs. 89.45 per litre, respectively.
On August 24, the Meghalaya state government announced an increase in the rates of petrol and diesel. Petrol is now priced at Rs. 96.83 per litre in Shillong while diesel there is priced at Rs. 84.72 per litre.
On September 5, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs. 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.35 per litre and the cost of diesel remains Rs. 94.28 per litre. Kolkata has petrol priced at Rs. 106.03 per litre and the diesel in the city costs Rs. 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel remain constant at Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 94.24 per litre, respectively.
Here you can check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 4:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
