Petrol Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices in India have been kept unchanged by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on August 29 as well. This has continued for over three months now. The prices were last altered in the country on May 22 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut in the petrol prices by Rs. 8 per litre whereas the diesel prices were reduced by Rs. 6 per litre.

State-wise, Maharashtra government had announced a cut of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices on July 15. The petrol prices and diesel were then reduced by Rs. 5 and Rs. 3 per litre, respectively. On Wednesday this week, the Meghalaya state government increased the fuel rates. In Shillong, the petrol is now priced at Rs. 96.83 per litre while the diesel costs Rs. 84.72 per litre.

The public sector OMCs decide and revise the fuel rates on a regular basis. These OMCs include Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The rates are implemented from 6 am daily. Petrol and diesel are sold at differing rates in each state. The varying prices depend on several factors like the local taxation (VAT) by the state government and the freight charges.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for some of the major Indian cities on August 29:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

