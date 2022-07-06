Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for more than a month now. On Wednesday, July 6, prices of fuel remained untouched. The fuel cost has remained steady since May 21, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 a litre, respectively. The move reduced the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre.

Petrol consumers in Delhi will be paying Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel consumers in the national capital will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while the cost of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel will retail at Rs 92.76. Petrol consumers in Chennai will have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel consumers in the capital city of Tamil Nadu will have to pay Rs 94.24 per litre on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fuel prices in the country are set and revised by Public Sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on a daily basis. The cost is revised on international crude oil prices in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. The petrol and diesel price also varies within the country from one state to another depending on several local factors. The fuel prices in a state depend on freight charges and local taxes (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 6, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.