Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Fuel prices are one of the major concerns of the common man as even a slight fluctuation in the rates of petrol and diesel can disturb the whole household budget. As the fuel prices increase, the rates of public transport such as auto-rickshaws and cabs also increase marginally causing a panic in the regular commuters. The fuel prices in India depends on the dynamic fuel pricing system which changes on a regular basis. Therefore, fuel rates are revised daily. In India, the fuel charges in major cities have remain steady from over two months now on August 1. Ever since the union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the decision of centre to reduce the excise duty on fuel, the prices have stayed constant for petrol and diesel. On May 21, the centre took a decision in the favour of the common man and brought down the petrol by Rs 8 per litre and rate of diesel by Rs 6 per litre in the country.

Not just this, after the Centre’s decision, many state governments including Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan also gave the citizens a relaxation by reducing state-imposed taxes in their respective states. However, even after slashing down of fuel rates by a marginal amount, the fuel prices are still very high in many Indian states.

While in Delhi, petrol and diesel are getting sold at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre respectively, Mumbai is selling the petrol at at Rs 106.31 per litre and the diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In another major city, Kolkata, the petrol is standing at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel price is Rs 92.76 per. Despite the double reduction, Chennai is still having petrol rate of Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel price is Rs 94.24 per litre in the state.

Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

