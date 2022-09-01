Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Kolkata, Mumbai, Other Cities

It has been more than three months since petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across India. On Thursday, September 1, the fuel rates remained the same. The prices of petrol and diesel were revised all across the country on May 22 by the central government. An excise duty cut on fuel prices was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The petrol price was slashed by Rs. 8 per litre while the diesel price was reduced by Rs. 6 per litre. Since then, the Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have made no changes in fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary in each state depending upon several factors such as the local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, etc. In this regard, Meghalaya was the last to revise the fuel rates. They were increased in the state on August 24, because of which petrol now costs Rs. 96.83 per litre in Shillong and diesel is now priced at Rs. 84.72.

According to data available on the website of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs. 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel is Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Maharashtra, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs. 106.35 per litre and Rs. 94.28 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.03 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Petrol’s rate in Chennai is Rs. 102.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 94.24 per litre in the same state.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in some of the major Indian cities on September 1:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

