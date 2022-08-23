Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Kolkata, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday, August 23, yet again. There were expectations of ease in the fuel prices as the international rates for crude oil fell in the last week.

The fuel prices in India were last altered on May 22 this year when the government announced an excise duty cut revising the petrol prices by Rs. 8 per litre and the diesel prices by Rs. 6 per litre. State-wise, Maharashtra was the last to make amendments to its fuel prices. The state government reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs. 5 per litre and by Rs. 3 per litre on diesel.

In Delhi, the petrol prices have remained steady at Rs. 96.72 per litre while the diesel price stands at Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the fuel rate is Rs. 106.31 per litre (petrol) and Rs. 94.27 per litre (diesel). Kolkata has a petrol price of Rs. 106.03 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 92.76 per litre in the city. The rate of petrol in Chennai is Rs. 102.75 per litre while the diesel there is sold at Rs. 94.24 per litre.

Advertisement

Fuel prices in the states differ due to varying taxes and the cost of transportation incurred by the central and state government.

Here’s a list of petrol and diesel prices in some of the major cities on August 23:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 102.75 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here