Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: See How Much You Pay for One Litre in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price on Saturday, April 16, remained unchanged for the 10th day in a row, while diesel prices were also not updated by the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). In national capital Delhi, petrol price has been set at Rs 105.41 for one litre, while petrol price in Mumbai stands at a record high of Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel rates in these cities remained at Rs 96.67 per litre, and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively. Petrol price and diesel price for the day are usually notified by oil marketing companies daily, but they have not made a change in the prices in 10 days.

In other major parts of the country, petrol price in Kolkata was standing at Rs 115.12 for one litre, while the same quantity of diesel was priced at Rs 99.82 in the city. In Chennai too, one litre of petrol was retailing at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre, according to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies.

Advertisement

Before this freeze, petrol price and diesel price were hiked by as much as Rs 10 in just a period of 16 days. The rates of these precious fuels vary from state to state depending on taxation, transportation cost etc.

Meanwhile, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the Union government has been appealing to states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers. Asked by reporters about the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the minister said, “Our effort is to keep the prices under control, therefore the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel last year and asked the state government to do the same.

“In Chhattisgarh, VAT on petrol and diesel is 24 percent and if it is reduced to 10 percent, the prices will automatically fall When the consumption is rising, even 10 percent (VAT) is too much, he added. All BJP-ruled states have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, Puri pointed out.

Advertisement

Global crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday in thin trade ahead of a long weekend as traders weighed news of a possible European ban on Russian oil imports against a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks and falling refining activity in China. Brent futures were up 42 cents, or 0.4% per cent, at $109.17 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 23 cents or 0.22 per cent higher at $104.39 a barrel at 1223 ET or 1622 GMT.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Saturday, April 16 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Advertisement

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.