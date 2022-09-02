Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Know Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices in India have remained steady for another day running on Friday, September 2. The fuel rates were last revised in the country over three months ago on May 22 and since then, there have been no changes. The central government had cut the excise duty on the two major auto fuels reducing petrol price by Rs. 8 per litre and diesel price by Rs. 6 per litre.

On Thursday morning, there was an alteration noted in the fuel prices in a few areas of Uttar Pradesh. In Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida), the petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by 37 paise to Rs. 96.60 per litre and Rs. 89.77 per litre, respectively. In Ghaziabad, petrol price was reduced by 32 paise to stand at Rs. 96.26 per litre while the diesel prices were slashed by 30 paise to Rs. 89.45 per litre.

Petrol price in the national capital on September 2 remains at Rs. 96.72 per litre and diesel price stands at Rs. 89.62 per litre. The cost of petrol in Maharashtra is Rs. 106.35 per litre while that of diesel in the state is Rs. 94.28 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel in Kolkata are Rs. 106.03 per litre and Rs. 92.76 per litre, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs. 102.63 per litre while the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.

Here you can check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 2:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

