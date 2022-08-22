Petrol, Diesel Price Today Below Rs 100 Delhi; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel rates in the major cities of India have remained unchanged for three months now on August 22. They were last revised by the central government on May 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had declared a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. per litre, respectively. Since then, the prices have remained unaltered in the country excluding Maharashtra where the state government had slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs. 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 3 per litre.

As per data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website, petrol prices in the national capital on August 22, remain at Rs. 96.72 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel rates stand at Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi. Revised rates of the two major auto fuels in Mumbai stand at Rs. 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.27 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, the rate of petrol per litre is Rs. 106.03 while that of diesel, per litre, stands at Rs. 92.76. Petrol in Chennai is sold at Rs. 102.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 94.24 per litre.

Advertisement

The rate revisions for fuel are decided by the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and any changes in the fuel rates are announced daily from 6 am. The retail prices for fuel differ in each state depending upon several factors such as the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges.

Check the fuel rates in different cities on August 22, here:

Delhi

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Advertisement

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here