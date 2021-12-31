Petrol, Diesel Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi. Check Petrol Price in Your City

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged across cities on Friday, December 31.Fuel prices have been stable ever since the Union government had cut the excise duty in November on petrol and diesel to bring down retail rates from all-time record highs. It has been close to 60 days since both auto fuel prices have remained stagnant, except in Delhi where petrol prices fell on December 1. Retail pump prices were slashed after the state government in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 to 19.40 percent, prices of both key fuels have remained unchanged ever since.
According to the latest price notification by state owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre, similarly the price of diesel in the national capital stayed put at Rs 86.67 per litre.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67. On Friday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 101.56 per litre. In Kolkata, they cost Rs 104.67 per litre for petrol, while diesel costs Rs 89.79 per litre.
Meanwhile, in the international markets, although oil prices fell by 1 percent in early trade, they are set to post their biggest annual gains in over a decade, Reuters reported. On the final day of the year, Brent crude futures fell 86 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $78.67 a barrel. Similarly, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 80 cents , or 1 percent, to $76.19 a barrel.
>Check out the petrol and diesel rates in your city:
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
