Petrol, Diesel Price Today Below Rs 100 in Several Cities. Check Fuel Rates Here

The Union Government had announced excise duty reduction on auto fuels, Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel. Following the decision, several states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices, however, fuel rates continue to soar above Rs 100 mark in most Indian cities.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 23rd consecutive day across India on Friday, November 26. Earlier this month on November 4, the Union Government had slashed excise duty on both key fuels to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels. The fuel rates have remained stagnant ever since.

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being vended at Rs 94.14 per litre. It is to be noted that on May 29, this year, the country’s financial capital became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol can be bought at Rs 101.40 for one litre. On Friday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67, while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.

After skyrocketing to 116.98 per litre last month, petrol can now be bought at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, which is a cut by Rs 6.27. Similarly, a litre of diesel was sold at Rs 106.38 in the same period, now is being retailed at Rs 90.87 per litre.

Meanwhile, global oil prices slid more than 1 percent amid concerns of rising surplus in the first quarter following coordinated release of crude reserves by the United States. The latest update shows Brent crude futures fell for a third session by 96 cents or 1.2%, to $ 81.26 per barrel by 0130 GMT. U.S. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude followed the trend and was down $1.35, or 1.7%, at $77.04 per barrel, Reuters reported.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in these metros and Tier-II cities of the country:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

