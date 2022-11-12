Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The prices of petrol and diesel for today, November 12, remain unchanged. The cost of petrol in Delhi on Saturday will continue at Rs 96.72 per litre, while the price of diesel will be Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital. Similarly, petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre.

Moving on to the major cities in India’s southern states, diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, while petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre. On the other hand, petrol in Hyderabad costs Rs 109.66 a litre, the highest in the country, while diesel costs Rs 97.82 per litre.

The fuel rates are revised on a daily basis by the public sector oil marketing corporations Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The prices vary depending on a variety of criteria, including VAT, municipal taxes, and freight expenses, among others.

Check out the rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & other cities on November 12.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

