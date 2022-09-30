Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

On September 30, fuel prices across the nation remained constant for yet another day. The price of petrol and diesel last changed on May 22, 2022, because of a reduction in the excise duty by the centre. By lowering the cost of petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively, the union government provided respite for ordinary citizens. Although costs slightly decreased due to the union government’s significant move, they are still higher than Rs 100 in multiple cities including Kolkata, Chennai, and Bhopal.

The cost of petrol and diesel in Mumbai, the nation’s financial centre, was Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively, on September 30. People in Delhi will have to spend Rs 96.72 on petrol and Rs 89.62 on diesel per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre and petrol costs Rs 106.03 in Kolkata. With petrol costing Rs 102.63 and diesel costing Rs 94.24 a litre, the people in Chennai are also struggling with exorbitant fuel prices.

State-to-state variations in fuel costs can be attributed to a number of variables, including the price of crude oil internationally, the VAT, local taxes, and freight costs.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on September 30:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Shillong

Petrol: Rs 96.83 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.72 per litre

Public sector oil marketing firms like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd oversee the daily update in the fuel prices.

