Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

On September 30, fuel prices across the nation remained constant for yet another day. The price of petrol and diesel last changed on May 22, 2022, because of a reduction in the excise duty by the centre. By lowering the cost of petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively, the union government provided respite for ordinary citizens. Although costs slightly decreased due to the union government’s significant move, they are still higher than Rs 100 in multiple cities including Kolkata, Chennai, and Bhopal.
The cost of petrol and diesel in Mumbai, the nation’s financial centre, was Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively, on September 30. People in Delhi will have to spend Rs 96.72 on petrol and Rs 89.62 on diesel per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre and petrol costs Rs 106.03 in Kolkata. With petrol costing Rs 102.63 and diesel costing Rs 94.24 a litre, the people in Chennai are also struggling with exorbitant fuel prices.
State-to-state variations in fuel costs can be attributed to a number of variables, including the price of crude oil internationally, the VAT, local taxes, and freight costs.
Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on September 30:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
Shillong
Petrol: Rs 96.83 per litre
Diesel: Rs 84.72 per litre
Public sector oil marketing firms like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd oversee the daily update in the fuel prices.
