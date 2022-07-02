Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Delhi Petrol Price Below Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Considering the high dependency of various industries on fuel, petrol and diesel prices are monitored closely across the country. Without much fluctuation, the fuel prices have remained unchanged for more than a month now.

The last revision in the prices of fuel took place on May 21 when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the e central excise duty on it. The duty was slashed by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel, bringing much respite to the consumers.

Currently, the petrol rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai are hovering near Rs 100 per litre while the diesel price has remained above Rs 90 per litre mark in most cities.

On July 2, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 while the diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is retailing for Rs 92.76 per litre. The prices remain nearly the same for Chennai too where a litre of petrol is costs Rs 102.63 while diesel price stands at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Several factors contribute to the fluctuation in the rates of petrol and diesel across the country. These include the international crude oil prices, global inflation, and foreign exchange rates, among others. Moreover, the prices don’t remain the same in all states of the country as freight charges and local taxes like Value-added Tax (VAT) differ from state to state.

The retail price of petrol and diesel are revised on a daily basis and the changes are implemented at 6 am every day.

Check out the current fuel price for major cities below.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.44 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre

