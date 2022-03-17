Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fresh Fuel Rates Announced. Check Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today in India remained unchanged, while diesel price was also kept constant across the nation on the day. Petrol prices in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore will remain static on March 17, 2022 despite oil prices remaining high. International crude oil prices have in the past risen to more than $100 a barrel as major crude producers pledged to plug the supply gap from the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. Even then India’s fuel prices remained constant. However, now there are speculations that fuel prices may see a substantial hike.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40. On Tuesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.

In Delhi, fuel is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metros because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

Earlier, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices.

Amid speculations on a fuel price hike, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on yesterday said that India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices.

“The geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in a steep increase in global crude oil and gas prices. Government of India is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fall-out of the evolving geopolitical situation," Union minister of state Rameshwar Teli said.

“Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," he added.

Crude oil futures rose in early trading on Thursday, recovering some of the prior day’s losses. Front-month Brent crude futures were up about 66 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $98.68 a barrel at 1222 GMT , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 84 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $95.86 a barrel.

Check out the Petrol and Diesel Prices Across Major Cities in India on March 9, 2022

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.68 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates