Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 10 in 18 Days; How Much you Pay for Fuel Today

Petrol, Diesel prices remained unchanged for the second straight day on Friday. The last hike, of 80 paise a litre, happened on Wednesday. The total increase in petrol and diesel rates in the last two weeks is Rs 10 a litre. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 105.86 and Rs 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 115.12 and diesel is Rs 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost Rs 94.79.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. There has been 14 increases in prices in 17 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

CNG prices in the national capital were hiked on Thursday for the second day in a row by Rs 2.5 per kg, taking the total increase since March to Rs 12.5 per kg. The increase in the CNG prices follows a Rs 10 per litre hike in the petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the LPG rates.

The finance ministry see crude stymying 8% growth in FY23 if crude prices persist at the current level for too long. The government is exploring all viable options, including import diversification, to procure crude at an affordable price, the finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs said in its monthly report for March.

The ministry flagged the impact of high crude prices on the economy.

“Affordability is desired as even the present level of international crude price, should it persist for a long time, may come in the way of India achieving a real economic growth rate north of 8 per cent in FY23," it said. “The magnitude of the impact would depend on the persistence of high prices."

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday, April 7 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

