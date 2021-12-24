Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel Rates Announced; Check Latest Petrol Price in Your City

On Friday, prices of Diesel and Petrol completed a month of steady prices. In the national capital, where the state government had reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent, petrol prices were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre. A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel can be purchased for Rs 94.14 for one litre. Fuel rates are the highest in the financial capital of the country among all the metropolitan cities of India.In the capital city of Tamil Nadu, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 101.40, while one litre of diesel can be bought for Rs 91.43 in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol consumers will have to spend Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel consumers will have to spend Rs 89.79 per litre this Friday.

Fuel prices across the country are influenced by several factors. Oil refineries run by the state, like Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil revise the fuel rates on every day. The oil refineries revise the fuel prices after taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented across the country with effect from 6 am.

Advertisement

In the international crude oil market, Reuters reports that Brent crude futures settled up $1.56, or 2.1%, at $76.85 a barrel, which is the highest close since November 26, and a gain of 4.5% on the week. Oil rates have found themselves recovering this week as apprehensions over the impact of highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the global economy decreased.

>Check out fuel prices in other cities of the country:

1. Bhopal

Advertisement

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

2. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

3. Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

4. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

5. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

6. Gandhinagar

Advertisement

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

7. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

8. Jaipur

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.88 per litre

9. Patna

Petrol - Rs 105.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.09 per litre

10. Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.