Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel Rates Announced; Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for the 46th consecutive day on Thursday, July 7.

Petrol retail price in Delhi continues to stand at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel consumers in the national capital will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai continues to be Rs 111.35 per litre, while the cost of diesel in the city remains at Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol retails at Rs 106.03, while diesel retails at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol consumers in Chennai will have to spend Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel consumers in the capital city of Tamil Nadu need to pay Rs 94.24 per litre.

Diesel and Petrol prices were last revised when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 8 reduction in petrol Excise duty and Rs 6 reduction in diesel Excise Duty on May 21. Following this announcement, the cost of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and the price of diesel was cut by Rs 7.05 per litre in the national capital city on May 22.

Fuel prices in the country are set and revised by Public Sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on a daily basis. The prices are revised on the basis of international crude oil prices in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. The fuel price also varies within the country from one state to another. This happens because fuel prices depend on several local factors that affect their price including freight charges and local taxes (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 7, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

