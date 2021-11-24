Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel Rates Stable for 3 Weeks. Check Petrol Price Here

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept stable for the 21st straight day or the third straight week on Wednesday, November 23, according to a notification by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The prices of auto fuels have remained constant since the beginning of the month. This was done following the central government’s move to slash petrol price by Rs 5 and cut down diesel price by Rs 10 across the country. The move came amid the Centre facing flak for the rising fuel rates in India, causing much hassle to the common man. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision on the eve of Diwali.

With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Wednesday. On the other hand, one litre of diesel here cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Delhi has not announced any VAT cut.

Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too.

In West Bengal capital Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Monday stood at Rs 104.67. On the other hand, the price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in the eastern metropolitan city.

In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre while the price of that amount of diesel stood at Rs 91.43. Petrol price in Bhopal was at Rs 107.23, while diesel price in the Madhya Pradesh city was at Rs 90.87.

On November 1, prior to the duty cuts, central excise of Rs 32.90 a litre and VAT of 30 per cent in Delhi made up for 54 per cent of the retail selling price of diesel, PTI reported quoting a price build-up by state-owned OMCs. This, after the Rs 5 per litre reduction in excise duty, has come down to 50 per cent in Delhi, said PTI in its report.

The recent excise cut in fuel rates were the highest-ever such reduction in history. However, according to the economists, the move only partly reverses the hike in duties in 2020 by Rs 13 per litre for petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel, following a steep drop in oil prices, and comes on the heels of higher crude prices pushing retail prices to record highs.

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the US-led coordinated release of stocks from strategic reserves eased concerns over tightness in global supply, said a report by Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $78.38 a barrel at 0122 GMT, reversing out of a 2.3 per cent gain in the previous day.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

