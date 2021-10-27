Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Surge to Record High. Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Places

Petrol and diesel prices saw a record high after their rates were hiked again on Wednesday, October 27. This came after a brief pause of two days, when fuel rates remained unchanged on Monday and Tuesday. According to a price notification by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol price was hiked by 31 to 35 paise per litre. Diesel price across the country on the other hand was increased by 33 to 37 paise per litre. The fresh, relentless hikes have come as a cause of worry for the citizens of the country

In Delhi, the national capital of India, petrol prices rose to a fresh high after the latest price revision. According to data available with Indian Oil Corporation, a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 107.94 on Wednesday. This was a hike of 34 paise as compared to the last day. Diesel cost Rs 96.67 per litre in the metro city, up by 35 paise.

According to the price notification by the OMCs, petrol price in Mumbai was hiked by 34 paise as well and was sold at Rs 113.80 for one litre. Diesel rates went up by 37 paise in the financial capital of the country. This fuel was retailing at Rs 113.80 on Wednesday in the city, said the notification.

