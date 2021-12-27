Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Rates Announced; Check Petrol Price in Your City

On Monday, December 27, prices of Diesel and Petrol completed more than a month of steady prices. According to the latest price notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs), both key fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Union government to bring down retail prices from all-time record highs.

The government had reduced the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this, several states and union territories followed suit by cutting local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give much needed reprieve to consumers.

In Delhi, the state government had reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent, cutting the price by around Rs 8 per litre in the national capital to Rs 95.41 per litre. Diesel prices have also stayed put at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the November 4 revision had taken the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre which remained static today, while Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, the retail pump price of one litre of petrol is at Rs 101.40, while one litre of diesel can be bought for Rs 91.43. In the capital of West Bengal, petrol consumers will have to spend Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel consumers will have to spend Rs 89.79 per litre this Monday.

On the other hand, after roaring to an overall increase last week, the crude oil market were mixed on Monday. Brent futures continued edging up while, U.S. crude futures slipped after many airlines called off thousands of flights in the United States over the holiday season due to surging COVID-19 infections.

Brent crude rose 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $76.54 a barrel after settling down 0.92% on Friday, Economic Times reported. Whereas, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $73.38 a barrel by 0053 GMT. It is to be noted the WTI contract did not trade on Friday because U.S. markets were closed for the Christmas holiday.

>Check out fuel prices in in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.88 per litre

Patna

Petrol - Rs 105.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.09 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

