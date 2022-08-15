Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Rates Announced, Check Prices in Your City

The fuel prices in India remained unchanged for yet another day on August 15. The prices have been left untouched in all Indian states except Maharashtra, for nearly three months now. The rates were last updated on May 22, when the central government announced an excise duty cut on fuel prices. Giving respite from the soaring fuel prices, the government announced an excise cut of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 on a litre of diesel.

The Maharashtra government further extended the benefit of the end consumers in the state by announcing a cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices. The petrol prices in the state were then reduced by Rs.5 while the diesel prices saw a cut of Rs.3.

According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website, the fuel prices in the national capital Delhi traded at Rs 96.72 for a litre of petrol and Rs. 89.62 per litre for diesel. The petrol rate in Mumbai was Rs. 106.35 while the diesel price remained Rs. 94.28 per litre. The cost of petrol in Kolkata has remained unchanged at Rs. 106.03, while the cost for a litre of diesel stands at Rs. 92.76. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are being sold for Rs. 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively.

Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for August 15, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Since fuel prices are based on several factors such as international crude oil price, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges, they vary from state to state.

