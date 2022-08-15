Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Rates Announced, Check Prices in Your City

The fuel prices in India remained unchanged for yet another day on August 15. The prices have been left untouched in all Indian states except Maharashtra, for nearly three months now. The rates were last updated on May 22, when the central government announced an excise duty cut on fuel prices. Giving respite from the soaring fuel prices, the government announced an excise cut of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 on a litre of diesel.
The Maharashtra government further extended the benefit of the end consumers in the state by announcing a cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices. The petrol prices in the state were then reduced by Rs.5 while the diesel prices saw a cut of Rs.3.
According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website, the fuel prices in the national capital Delhi traded at Rs 96.72 for a litre of petrol and Rs. 89.62 per litre for diesel. The petrol rate in Mumbai was Rs. 106.35 while the diesel price remained Rs. 94.28 per litre. The cost of petrol in Kolkata has remained unchanged at Rs. 106.03, while the cost for a litre of diesel stands at Rs. 92.76. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are being sold for Rs. 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively.
Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for August 15, 2022:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
Since fuel prices are based on several factors such as international crude oil price, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges, they vary from state to state.
