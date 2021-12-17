Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Rates Announced; See Petrol Price in Your City

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today, December 17: Petrol and diesel price on Friday, December 17, remained static for over a month across India. Except in the national capital of Delhi, fuel rates have remained static for over 40 days in a row. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had recently announced that it will slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. . With this, petrol became cheaper by Rs 8 per litre, providing much-needed relief to the common people. Before this, on the eve of Diwali in early November, the Narendra Modi government at the centre had also decided to cut down the excise duty on petrol and diesel — the prices of which were skyrocketing and touching new highs everyday.

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Saturday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Saturday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day.

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, global crude o prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $72.21 a barrel at 0155 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $74.91 a barrel.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

