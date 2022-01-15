Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Petrol Price Announced, Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Consistent as it has been for the past few days, the fuel prices did not show any change on January 15, 2022. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), at 6AM, updated the list for the fuel prices across various states in the country and the rates maintained where they were yesterday.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol in the national capital costs Rs 95.41, whereas a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. After the reduction of excise duty imposed by the central government, people breathed a little easier as the prices dropped a notch from a soaring high in November.

Coming to various states of the country, the state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), too, have maintained stability in fuel prices. In the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, a litre of petrol comes at a price of Rs 95.28, while a litre diesel costs Rs. 86.80. In Mumbai, too, the prices remained steady. One litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, whereas one litre of diesel comes at a price of Rs94.14.

These prices vary on various factors and see modifications as per the fluctuations in these factors. Valuation of the Indian rupee against the US Dollar, demand for fuel, consumption ratio by refineries, etc., are some of these factors. In addition, the variation in states is rooted from the distinct Value Added Tax (VAT) that is imposed by the government of that state.

>Here is the full list of Petrol and Diesel Prices for January 15 across the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Globally, the crude oil plummeted a bit after soaring for two consecutive days. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) saw a dip of 7 cents, hovering at $82.57 per barrel, while the Brent Crude traded at $84.61 per barrel after a dip of 6 cents.

