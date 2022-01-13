Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Petrol Price Announced; See Fuel Rates in Your City

Fuel prices in the country continue to maintain their steady streak on Thursday, January 13. In the national capital, one litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 while a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 86.67. In November, the fuel prices were brought down after the central government reduced excise duty amid record-high gains. The union government had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 a litre on diesel on November 3. Most of the state governments followed suit and reduced respective VAT on fuel prices.

In Mumbai, fuel prices on Thursday continud to be steady. Consumers of petrol will have to pay Rs 109.98 per litre while those buying diesel need to shell out Rs 94.14 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail price of one-litre petrol is Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is costing Rs 89.79 per litre.

Several factors influence fuel retail prices, including the international crude oil market. According to Reuters, crude oil prices observed a fall on Thursday after two days of consecutive gains. Brent Crude price was 6 cents or 0.1% lower, trading at $84.61 per barrel mark, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 7 cents, sitting near $82.57 a barrel.

Petrol and Diesel prices on January 13 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities across India.

Mumbai

Petrol: - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol: - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 89.79 per litre

Trivandrum

Petrol: - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 93.17 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 85.01 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol: - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 90.32 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 86.80 per litre

Bhubaneswar

Petrol: - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel: - Rs 91.62 per litre

