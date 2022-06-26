Petrol, Diesel Price Today: New Petrol Price Announced; See Fuel Rates in Your City

The fear linked to the rise in fuel prices in India seems to be never-ending. Do we blame the crude oil or the taxes levied by central and state governments? Who is responsible for the steep rise in petrol rates? While petrol and diesel prices in India remain steady for over a month now, they are still a burden on the pockets of Indian households. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel price steady since May 21, after the excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Despite the reduction, petrol rates continue to soar above Rs 100 per litre in several cities.

As of today, June 26, petrol consumers in Delhi have to pay Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel car owners will be paying Rs 89.62 a litre. If you are in Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while the diesel price is Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata as well, the petrol price is soaring above Rs 100 per litre. The petrol rate in the city of West Bengal is Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel price is Rs 92.7 per litre. The petrol rates in Chennai stand at Rs 102.63, while the diesel rates stand at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates across the country are revised by public sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). All the changes made in the prices of petrol and diesel get implemented from 6 am daily.

Fluctuations in the fuel rates depend on a number of factors including foreign exchange rates, international crude oil prices, global inflation and others. The petrol and diesel prices are not same across cities. This is due to the local factors like state taxes, VAT (value-added tax), freight charges, which keep changing from state to state.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 26, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

