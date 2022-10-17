Petrol, Diesel Price Today, October 17: Fuel Rates Remain Steady In Major Cities

Fuel prices held steady across India on October 17, Monday. Although fuel prices remain below Rs 100 mark in the national capital, petrol prices have been skyrocketing above Rs 100 in major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad among others. According to the retailing price issued by the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. The petrol and diesel price in Kolkata is at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre whereas diesel is at Rs 94.33 per litre. In the financial capital, the petrol price stands firm at Rs 106.31 per litre while the rate of diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The last country-wide change in the fuel prices came on May 21, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. On August 24, the Meghalaya government revised the fuel rates when it increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs 1.5 per litre.

Meanwhile, amid surging inflation, the Centre has delayed the imposition of the additional excise duty on unblended petrol and diesel of Rs 2 per litre. It will be now imposed from November 1.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on October 17:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd update the retail prices of fuel daily at 6 am. The rates vary in several factors including local taxes, VAT etc.

