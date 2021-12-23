Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi, Other Places. See Fuel Rates in your City

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today, December 17: The prices of auto fuel petrol and diesel remained constant for almost 50 days after its prices dropped back in November across the country. In Delhi, petrol price was recently further reduced by the state government. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had recently announced that it will slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. With this, petrol became cheaper by Rs 8 per litre in the national capital, coming down below Rs 100. The central government had in November cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. This came amid the backlash it faced when fuel rates were skyrocketing in the country.

After the Centre’s excise duty cut on fuel prices, many states — including three Opposition-ruled — came in to slash the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Delhi was the latest state to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. The two back-to-back price cuts on the auto fuels further reduced their prices, which came in as a relief to the common man.

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan cities. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Thursday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Thursday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day.

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the prices of petrol and diesel every day at 6 am.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

