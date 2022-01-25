Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Remains Below Rs 100; See Fuel Rates in Your City

Fuel rates continue to remain static as state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept the prices steady across the country on Tuesday, January 25. Notably, there has been no change in the prices of both key fuels in the country for 83 consecutive days.

According to the latest price notification, petrol currently costs Rs 95.41 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre respectively in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 109.98 a litre, while that of diesel stood at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively.

Kolkata retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 104.67. Diesel price was Rs 89.79 per litre.

The state-owned OMCs have neither raised nor reduced retail fuel prices for more than two months despite volatility in international crude oil prices. The latest change in price of both auto fuels came on December 1, 2021, in Delhi after the state government reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol from 30% to 19.40%, leading to a cut of about Rs 8 per litre. Prior to that, the Union government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from all-time record highs in November last year.

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices surged on Tuesday over concerns of possible supply interruptions and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.75 a barrel at 0116 GMT, regaining some of the ground lost in the previous session. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.65 a barrel, having dropped to 2.2% on Monday evening.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 25 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

