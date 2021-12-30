Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol to be Cheaper by Rs 25 in Jharkhand; See Fuel Rates

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today, on December 30, remained unchanged for almost two months across the country while diesel price also remained the same. The Jharkhand government, however, announced a huge rate cut in petrol for two-wheelers a day back and the new prices will be implemented from January 26 next year. The concession will be given for 10 litres of petrol for every month, a statement by the state government said. he central government had in the beginning of last month announced that it will slash taxes on petrol and diesel, amid a time when their prices were skyrocketing to new highs everyday. Following this, petrol price in India was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while diesel price was lowered by Rs 10 per litre.

“To provide relief to the poor and middle class families of the state who are impacted by the increased fuel prices, the government has decided to a give relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26, 2022," Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday. The statement quoting Soren said, “A poor person, having a motorcycle in the house, is unable to drive it due to lack of money to buy petrol … An amount of Rs 25 per litre would be transferred to the bank account of poor ration card holders … This system is going to be implemented from January 26 next year. A poor family can get this amount up to 10 liters of petrol per month."

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Thursday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Thursday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day. On the other hand, petrol price in Pune was retailing at Rs 109.52 per litre.

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

