Petrol, Diesel Price Today Remains Below Rs 100 in Delhi; See Price in Your City

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today, December 18: Petrol price as well as diesel price across the country were kept stable on Saturday, December 18. The prices of auto fuels remained unchanged for one and half months now in India, except in Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal government recently announced VAT cut on petrol thereby bringing down its price. Before this, in early November, the central government under PM Narendra Modi had announced excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel prices amid their skyrocketing prices, to bring relief to the common man. Petrol price was reduced by Rs 5 whereas diesel price was reduced by Rs 10 following the tax cut by the Centre.

Centre’s move was soon followed by several states, mostly ruled by the NDA and BJP, who slashed VAT on petrol and diesel. After this, petrol and diesel prices became even cheaper in the country, providing slight relief to the common man.

Advertisement

With the Centre’s tax reduction clubbed with the state’s VAT cut, petrol price dropped to Rs 95.41 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Saturday. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Saturday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Wednesday.

A litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67 on the day in Delhi, where diesel price was not reduced by the state. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Delhi, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Advertisement

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Advertisement

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Advertisement

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.