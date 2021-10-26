Petrol, Diesel Price Today Remain Unchanged, Still at All-time High. Know Rates

Fuel price across India remained unchanged for the second straight day on Tuesday, October 26. However, petrol and diesel price all over the country was still at an all-time high, a price notification from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) showed in the morning. The last revision in petrol and diesel rates was done on October 24, that is, on Sunday, the notification further revealed. Petrol and diesel prices had gone up by 35 paise in the country on that day.

One litre of petrol was priced at Rs 107.59 in the national capital of Delhi. Similarly, diesel could be bought at Rs 96.32, according to the price notification by the OMCs.

In the eastern city of Kolkata, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 108.11for one litre. Diesel here neared the Rs 100-mark with the cost of Rs 99.43 for one litre of the fuel.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel remained the same for the second straight day as well. Petrol could be bought at Rs 113.46 per litre, while the same volume of diesel cost Rs 104 per litre. Diesel prices in Mumbai remained the same for three consecutive days on Tuesday.

In Bengaluru on Monday, petrol cost Rs 111.38 per litre. Diesel rates were fixed at Rs 102.23 per litre. On the other hand in Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 104.52 per litre, while diesel could be bought at Rs 100.59 per litre.

In Bhopal, petrol was priced at Rs 116.26 per litre, while a litre of diesel could be bought at Rs 105.64, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol and diesel prices are calculated by the OMCs on the basis of crude oil prices across the globe, among several other factors. The prices vary from state to state due to different Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by the governments.

Oil prices across the globe took a breather on Tuesday after being at a multi-year high on Monday and steadied thereafter, amid strong demand in the United States. Brent crude futures saw a gain of 46 cents and settled at $85.99 on Monday.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.32 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.59 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.43 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.64 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.08 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.23 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.78 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.03 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.51 per litre

