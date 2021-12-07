Petrol, Diesel Price Announced Today: Know How Much you have to Pay for Fuel

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today, that is, Tuesday, December 7, remained static while diesel price was also unchanged. The prices of auto fuels remained constant ever since the Centre announced excise duty cut on them over a month ago. The central government, in a move to provide relief to the common man, slashed petrol price by Rs 5 and diesel price by Rs 10. The fuel rates before this had seen relentless hikes and had crossed Rs 100 in most cities. Following the Centre’s move, many state also joined in to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to reduce their prices further.

On November 30, Delhi became the latest state to announce VAT cut on petrol and diesel. The Arvind Kejriwal government reduced the taxes on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent, which reduced its price by Rs 8. Petrol price in Delhi now stands at Rs 95.41 per litre. Similarly, diesel price in Delhi also remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on Tuesday, six days after the VAT cut.

Advertisement

Petrol price in Mumbai was standing at Rs 109.98 per litre. Diesel price in the financial capital stood at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut.

In West Bengal capital Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Friday stood at Rs 104.67. On the other hand, the price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in the eastern metropolitan city.

In Chennai, petrol price was reduced to Rs 101.40 for one litre while the price of that amount of diesel stood at Rs 91.43. Petrol price in Bhopal was at Rs 107.23, while diesel price in the Madhya Pradesh city was at Rs 90.87. Petrol price in Pune stood at Rs 109.52 for one litre, while diesel price in the city stood at Rs 92.31 per litre.

The central government’s excise duty cut was the highest-ever such reduction in history. However, according to the economists, the move only partly reverses the hike in duties in 2020 by Rs 13 per litre for petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel, following a steep drop in oil prices, and comes on the heels of higher crude prices pushing retail prices to record highs.

Advertisement

>Following are the prices of petrol and diesel today across some major cities in the country:

Advertisement

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Advertisement

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Advertisement

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.