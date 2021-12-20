Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check How Much you Pay for in your City

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today, December 20: Petrol price, as well as diesel price, remained unchanged on Monday, December 20, across India for over 45 days since the central government implemented excise duty cuts on auto fuels after they soared to all time highs. Petrol became cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel became cheaper by Rs 10 following this duty cut. Except in the national capital of Delhi, fuel rates have remained static for over 45 days in a row. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had recently announced that it will slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. With this, petrol became cheaper by Rs 8 per litre, providing much-needed relief to the common people.

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Saturday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Monday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day.

Advertisement

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

Advertisement

Petrol and diesel prices remained static for over 45 days despite international crude oil prices have fallen. According to a report in Reuters, oil prices slumped by about 2 per cent early on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe. Brent crude futures fell $1.36, or 1.9 per cent, to $72.16 a barrel by 0036 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.51, or 2.1 per cent, to $69.35 a barrel.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Advertisement

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Advertisement

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.