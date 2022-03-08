Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced for Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, March 8 across the country. In the national capital, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 95.41, while the rate of diesel stood at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel is sold for Rs 94.14 per litre. A litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai, while the price of a litre of diesel is Rs 91.43.

The dip in petrol and diesel rates were observed when the Centre reduced the excise duty cut on fuels across the country. The central government deducted Rs 5 in the price of petrol and Rs 10 in the rates of diesel, following which several states brought in a cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

As the United States and allies heaped sanctions on Russia, oil surged throughout the week. Brent futures, a global benchmark for crude oil prices, witnessed a spike to almost $120 (Rs. 9,216.72) a barrel on March 3 as the market restricted purchases of Russian crude oil.

For the very first time since 2014, Brent crude broke above the $100 (Rs. 7680.60) last week and hit $119.84 (Rs. 9204.43) on March 3, its highest since 2012. On Mach 4, Brent crude settled at $118.11 (Rs. 9071.56) a barrel. The price went over $130 in the early hours of Monday, crossing the top 2012 mark of over $128 a barrel.

Check out the Fuel Rates in These Cities Today:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

