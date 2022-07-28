Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The fuel prices in India remain unchanged for more than two months now. In May, the central government cut down the excise duty which made the prices of both petrol and diesel drop by a marginal rate. The Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on May 21 that the government has taken the decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. Although fuel prices were slashed, it continues to burn a hole in the common man’s pocket.

On Thursday, July 28, the petrol in the national city, Delhi continues to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre whereas diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre in the state. While the prices are below 100 in Delhi, even after the marginal reduction, the price of petrol in Mumbai remains at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price remains at Rs 106.03 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 92.76 per litre. Whereas, in Chennai, the petrol and diesel rates are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Advertisement

Fuel prices depend upon several factors and the prices are revised regularly in India by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The petrol and diesel rates are influenced by international crude oil prices, foreign exchange rates, state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight charges, among others.

Check Fuel Rates in Major Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Others:

Delhi

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Advertisement

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here