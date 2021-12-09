Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: How Much you have to Pay for Fuel in your City

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained constant for over a month on December 9, except for the national capital. The Delhi government had recently announced to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. After the much-awaited tax cut, petrol in Delhi became cheaper by Rs 8 per litre, providing a relief to aam aadmi.

The central government had decided to cut excise duty on fuel last month to bring down sky-rocketing prices. The Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respective on November 3. Following this, several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies, had also announced reduction of VAT on auto fuel, resulting in a sharp decrease in petrol and diesel prices across the country. Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan also cut Value-Added Tax or VAT on petrol and diesel later. With back-to-back tax cut by the Centre and state government, petrol has come down below Rs 100-per-litre mark in several parts of India.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from one state to another due VAT imposed by the state governments. In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 95.41 a litre, lowest in the National Capital Region. The auto fuel was most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities. A litre of petrol was available at Rs 109.98 per litre on Thursday. In Chennai, you have to shell Rs 101.40 for a litre of petrol. The auto fuel was available at Rs 101.40 in Kolkata.

Diesel price also witnessed a sharp drop after tax cut. In Delhi, diesel was priced at 86.67 per litre on Thursday. A litre of diesel was available at Rs 94.14 in the financial capital. A litre of diesel would cost Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, diesel price was Rs 101.56 a litre on December 9.

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on confidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not dent global growth. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.64 a barrel at 0201 GMT, adding to a 0.4 per cent gain in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $76.04 a barrel, adding to a 0.5 per cent gain on Wednesday.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

