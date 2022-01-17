Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Know Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Places

Petrol and diesel prices remained consistent across the country on January 17, 2022. The state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of both key fuels stable since November 3, 2021. The fuel rates have remained consistent after the Union government announced the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Prior to the November revision, fuel rates had touched all-time record high across the country and motorists had to shell out more than Rs 100 for a litre for petrol in most cities across India.

As per the latest price notification by the OMCs, one litre of petrol in the national capital costs Rs 95.41, whereas a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. Similarly, in Mumbai, too, the prices remained static, as a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, whereas one litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14.

Advertisement

In the capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, fuel prices on Monday continue to be steady. Motorists will have to pay Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 a litre each for petrol and diesel, respectively.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 89.79 per litre.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 95.28 in Lucknow, diesel costs Rs 86.80 per litre.

Globally, the benchmark crude oil prices rose on Monday, as investors bet supply to remain tight due to restrained output from major producers, Reuters reported. Brent futures gained 42 cents, hovering at $86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT, while the WTI was trading at $84.44 a barrel up 62 cents.

>Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 17 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Major Cities Across India

Advertisement

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.