Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Know Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Places

Petrol-diesel prices remained steady across the country on Tuesday, January 11.The rates have been static for over two months. In November last year, the Union government reduced the excise duties levied on petrol and diesel. The decision brought down retail pump rates from all-time record high prices, as Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre each,respectively, on November 3to give relief to consumers from spiraling fuel prices. Following this revision, several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on both auto fuels. On December 1, the Delhi state government also decided to reduce the VAT on petrol prices from 30 percent to 19.40 percent, which brought down the price by Rs 8.56 per litre in the national capital and was sold at Rs 95.41.

On Tuesday, consumers of petrol in Mumbai will be paying Rs 109.98 per litre. The price of diesel in the financial capital of the country stands at 94.14 per litre. Notably, Mumbai had some of the highest fuel prices among the metros prior to the November revision. In Chennai, motorists will have to pay Rs 101.40 per litre of petrol and one litre of diesel was retailed at Rs 91.43. In Kolkata, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, global benchmark oil prices rose on Tuesday after incurring two days of losses. The market expected clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on potential rate rises and as some oil producers continued to struggle to spike up output, Reuters reported.

After dropping 1 percent in the previous session, Brent crude futures gained 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $81.13 a barrel at 0156 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $78.53 a barrel, after dropping 0.8 percent on Monday’s trade.

>Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 11 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

