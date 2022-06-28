Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; See Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The fuel prices remain to be one of the major concerns for the people as any fluctuation in it has a cascading effect on other commodities. While there is no respite from the high cost of fuel, petrol and diesel prices across India have largely been the same.

The petrol and diesel prices have remained steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the Excise Duty of the fuel. The duty was slashed by Rs 8 per litre for petrol, while it was decreased by Rs 6 per litre for diesel.

Currently, the petrol prices for major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are hovering near Rs 100 per litre. The diesel prices, meanwhile, are somewhat close and range between Rs 90 to Rs 97 per litre for these cities.

The cost of fuel in India depends upon several factors like international crude prices, global inflation, and foreign exchange rates among others. Hence, the fuel prices are revised on a daily basis at 6 am. The prices also vary from city to city across India due to the different VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.

Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

