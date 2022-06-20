Petrol, Diesel Prices Become Cheaper After Tax Cut: Check Fuel Rates Today in Your City

With international crude oil hovering over $110 per barrel, the petrol and diesel prices remain constant today, June 20. Last time, the change in prices took place after the central government announced the cut in excise duty, on May 20 following which the petrol prices were reduced by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

According to the latest notification by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in the national capital stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai. On the other hand, the diesel was retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, following the excise cut, petrol was retailing at Rs 106.03 per litre and the price of diesel now stands at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, the petrol price in Bhopal is Rs 108.65 per litre and diesel is Rs 93.90 per litre. Residents in Hyderabad have to pay Rs 109.66 for a litre of petrol and Rs 97.82 for a litre of diesel. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.89 per litre. The retail prices of petrol and diesel went through a stagnancy between November 2021 and March 22, 2022, after the poll results were declared.

Advertisement

Petrol and diesel prices at local fuel pumps, across the country, are linked to the international crude oil prices. Any change in the international crude oil prices, impacts the fuel price, across the country.

Fuel Prices on Monday, June 20, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Advertisement

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.