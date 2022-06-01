Petrol, Diesel Become Cheaper Post Excise Duty Cut; Check City-wise Fuel Rates Today

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 1: The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged by the OMCs for the tenth day running on Wednesday. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre last week, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre. The sharp fall in prices was seen after, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier this month.

On May 21, the government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 a litre, respectively. The move marked a reduction of petrol rates by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre. Subsequently, the state governments of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala too decreased VAT on petrol and diesel following Sitharaman’s call to provide further relief to consumers following a cut in excise duty by the Centre.

Advertisement

The Kerala government announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Rajasthan government has reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre. The Maharashtra government reduced VAT on one per litre petrol by Rs 2.08 and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. The Odisha government also reduced taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. After the Central government’s decision to cut excise duty, several state governments slashed VAT on petrol and diesel.

Advertisement

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Advertisement

Brent crude for August delivery was up 78 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $116.38 a barrel at 0037 GMT. The front-month contract for July delivery expired on Tuesday at $122.84 a barrel, up 1 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 63 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $115.30 a barrel. Both benchmarks ended the month of May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Wednesday, June 1, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Major Cities in India:

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.