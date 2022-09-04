Petrol, Diesel Prices Below Rs 100 In Delhi; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices on Sunday (September 4) remained unchanged. The rates for the two major auto fuels have continued to be steady for over two months now, with Maharashtra being the only exception. The state government in Maharashtra had announced to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively, on July 15.

The VAT cut might put a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the Maharashtra government on an annual basis. Earlier, on May 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The fuel prices have remained stable since then.

For the national capital on September 4, petrol and diesel prices remain the same at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, each. In Mumbai, the revised petrol rate is Rs 106.31 per litre, while the diesel rate is Rs 94.28 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel currently cost Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively, while in Chennai, petrol is being sold for Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis, and, if needed, take into account several factors.

Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for September 4, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

