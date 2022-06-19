Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop After Excise Duty Cut; Know Fuel Prices in Your City

Despite international crude oil hovering above $110 per barrels, the petrol and diesel prices at local pumps continue to remain unchanged for the 29th day. The price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai.

The prices were last changed after central government on May 21 had announced to cut excise duty cut by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol was retailing at Rs 106.03 per litre after the excise duty cut, while the price of diesel now stands at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol in Chennai was being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre on Sunday and diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre.

In other parts of the country, the petrol price in Bhopal on Sunday was Rs 108.65 per litre and diesel was at Rs 93.90 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol was selling at Rs 109.66 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 97.82 per litre. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.89 per litre, according to the latest notification by oil marketing companies.

In Gandhinagar, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.38 per litre. In Guwahati, the per-litre petrol price was Rs 96.01 and diesel at Rs 83.94. In Lucknow, petrol was selling at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.76 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol was at Rs 107.71 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.52 per litre.

Brent futures on Friday fell $6.69, or 5.6 per cent, to settle at $113.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.03, or 6.8 per cent, to settle at $109.56.

Petrol and diesel prices at local fuel pumps are linked to the international crude oil prices and changes are supposed to be aligned accordingly on a daily basis. However, the oil marketing companies, like BPCL, HPCL and IndianOil, are moderating the retail fuel prices since November 2021, when five states (including Uttar Pradesh) went to the polls. The retail prices of petrol and diesel were also on hold between November 2021 and March 22, 2022, (after the poll results were declared).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Sunday, June 19, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

