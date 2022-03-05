Petrol, Diesel Prices: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged On March 5, Check Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Saturday, 5 March, across the country. In the national capital, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41, while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. The petrol rate in Mumbai stands at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is sold for Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre and the rate of diesel is Rs 89.79 a litre. If you live in Bhopal, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23, and diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.
The Centre, on the eve of Diwali, had announced an excise duty cut on fuels which led to a sharp decrease in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. Following the Centre’s decision, several states, majorly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies, had also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.
Following are the diesel and petrol prices in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
- Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
- Delhi
Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
- Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre
- Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
- Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
- Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
- Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
- Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
- Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
- Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
- Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
